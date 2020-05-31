1 shot, killed overnight in downtown Indianapolis following protests

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of North Pennsylvania and East Market Streets shortly before 2:30 a.m.

After arriving on scene, they located an adult male down on the street suffering from at least one gun-shot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite the best life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Earlier in the night the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department put out an advisory telling residents to avoid the downtown area.

Downtown is not safe at this time. Residents are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8gwoocScTd — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 31, 2020

It’s unclear if police have made arrests or have any suspects in relation to the shooting.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).