INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Saturday night on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Raymond Street just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they located a male who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased.

No other information was given.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.