Photo from scene on Nov. 20, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

Police said it happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Harding Street.

Police located a person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.