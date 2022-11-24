INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a gas station early Thursday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Police were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue around 6 a.m. for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, a woman flagged officers down to a gas station a few blocks west of the location.

Officers located the man laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not give additional information.