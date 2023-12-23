MARION, Ind. – One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Marion.

Marion Police Officers dispatched around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot in a vehicle outside of 705 West 5th St. in Marion.

Upon arrival, officers arrived on the scene and found a male victim of Marion sitting inside the vehicle on the passenger side. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Marion Police Department. The victim was shot inside the car from the street.

A witness, who was also inside the vehicle, said that a male approached the vehicle’s passenger side in the middle of the roadway. The male fired two shots and fled on foot from the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is an active investigation.