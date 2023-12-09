RICHMOND, Ind. — An altercation in Richmond, Indiana, left two people injured on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of East Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located all parties involved in the incident, including multiple witnesses.

RPD reported that its detectives processed the scene and gathered information from witnesses. Investigators then preliminarily determined there was a verbal altercation that turned physical between multiple parties, leading to guns being produced by individuals involved.

Authorities transported one person to Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area. RPD indicated that another person was later transported to Reid Health with a head injury.

Both individuals were subsequently moved to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, per RPD.

Initial incident reports indicated one person was shot in the head and another was shot in the stomach. RPD later determined one of the people involved in the incident was likely struck in the head with an object, not shot.

RPD is still investigating the incident. Police encourage those with information on the shooting to call RPD at (765) 983-7247.