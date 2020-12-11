1 seriously wounded in shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Summer Wood Lane. When police arrived, they found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. IEMS transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.