1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured after a shooting on Indy’s near east side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 13th Street and North LaSalle Street on a report of a crash into a home around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

An initial investigation into the shooting indicates that the shooting happened in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Street after a disturbance at a residence. The man was shot before getting into a vehicle and drove north before crashing through several yards before crashing into the porch at the home near the intersection.

The IMPD said the home where the shooting happened appears to be vacant. The shooting remains under investigation as of the time of this report.