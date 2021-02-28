1 seriously injured in second downtown Indy shooting of early morning

The scene of a serious shooting on Meridian Street early Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A second downtown shooting on early Sunday morning has left a man injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of 300 S. Meridian Street around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed an adult man was shot twice following a fight and was in serious but stable condition.

At this time, no further information has been released about this shooting as officers continue investigating the incident.

This is the second shooting in downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning. The first occurred just after midnight not far from Monument Circle.

This story will be updated once more information is released.