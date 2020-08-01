1 seriously injured after shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Indy’s northeast side left one person seriously injured Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 9900 block of East 38th Street just after 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was last listed in serious condition.

Police say the man was in a parking lot talking with another man when another vehicle pulled up, shooting the victim in the abdomen before driving away.

The IMPD did not provide any suspect information. The shooting remains under investigation as of the time of this report.