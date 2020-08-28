1 seriously injured after head-on crash near Seymour

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour man was seriously-injured after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on County Road 760 East just north of Seymour just after 2 p.m. 72-year-old Albert Ball was driving northbound when for some reason he drove into the southbound lane, crashing head-on into a Ford-F350 pulling a trailer.

Police say Ball was initially trapped in his vehicle. Emergency personnel freed him before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The other driver was checked out at a local hospital before being released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.