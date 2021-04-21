1 person injured after crash involving school bus on southwest side

A school bus driver in Longview, Washington, faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a child who had just gotten off the bus called 911, claiming the driver was intoxicated, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say one person was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash involving a school bus on the city’s southwest side.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of South High School Road.

Investigators say the Mooresville school bus was heading east to the highway and a white truck was heading north toward the high school. The driver of the truck suffered a broken leg.

None of the students on board the bus were injured. They transferred buses to finish heading to their destination.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

A Mooresville Schools spokesperson issued this statement:

This morning as it was transporting Area 31 career program students to Ben Davis, Bus 39 was involved in a traffic accident. Students were checked out by school personnel and emergency responders on scene. All were cleared to go onto school and a second bus is taking them to school at this time.