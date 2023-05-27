INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the city’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. 38 St. around 5 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. This is an ongoing investigation, information will updated as it becomes available.