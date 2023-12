INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65.

Officers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to the 113.4 mm on I-65 at 2 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The left lane and ramp to West St. exit have been closed.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911. This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.