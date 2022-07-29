INDIANAPOLIS — A scene police initially described as a home invasion turned deadly on the near northwest side, after police say a man shot and killed someone inside a home early Friday.

Police say a report of a person shot in the 900 block of W. 34th Street came in around 4:22 a.m. This is across the street from Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Officials on scene said a male living in the home, believed to be the homeowner, shot and killed another man inside the home. An officer at the scene initially said the man that was shot and killed was an intruder. The man was pronounced deceased shortly after officers arrived on scene.

At this point, the public information officer will only confirm this is an “isolated incident,” and there is no threat to the public.

IMPD is speaking to a person of interest. It has not been confirmed that person is the homeowner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.