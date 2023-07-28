INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic remains backed up on I-465 southbound as Indiana State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that has left one person seriously injured.

ISP confirmed that it is currently investigating a crash on I-465 southbound at mile marker 21 near West 79 Street and West 71 Street.

Two people have been transported to an area hospital for treatment with a passenger reportedly being ejected from the vehicle during the crash, ISP said.

The crash remains under investigation as ISP said they are looking into the possibility that impairment may have contributed to the crash.

The ISP crash reconstruction team has been requested to assist at the scene. Drivers can expect delays on the roadway for the next several hours.