1 man killed on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the IMPD responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of N Arlington Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male in critical condition with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in front of a business in the area. He was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police stated that large crowds of people from an event lounge nearby were witnesses to the incident. Officers arrived just a couple minutes after the call was sent and said that cars then began to clear the area upon their arrival.

IMPD is asking for the community’s help and for anyone with any information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.