INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a car accident on the northeast side overnight Monday.

According to an IMPD case report, officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Knyghton Road at around 2:20 a.m. Knyghton Road is near E. 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard.

Crash site

Firefighters were already on scene putting out a vehicle fire.

Police say the driver crashed into landscaping in the area. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name and age of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office.