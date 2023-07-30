MUNCIE, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was killed and multiple people were shot in Muncie, according to police.

Muncie Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of S. Hackley St. and E. Willard St. around 1:14 a.m. on a report of multiple people shot. When officers arrived, they learned that a large party was hosted at this location.

Upon further investigation, they have determined that a 30-year-old man has died and multiple people are wounded and seeking treatment at an area hospital. Other victims have been airlifted to area facilities.

This is an active investigation being conducted by multiple agencies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

More information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.