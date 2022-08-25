INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Meadows Drive near the intersection with Meadows Parkway on the city’s northeast side.

There they found a man who had been shot. IMPD said he was taken to Methodist Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

At this time they do not have a suspect description.

IMPD investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting tonight to call police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.