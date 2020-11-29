1 person in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of East New York Street and North Randolph Street.

They arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say that person’s condition is critical.

An invesitgation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.