SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot in Speedway, according to officers.

The Speedway Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of W. 22nd St. and Auburn around 2:11 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. This story will be updated as information becomes available.