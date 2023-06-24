BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot in Beech Grove, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bischoff Drive around 12:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot on a sidewalk. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but died shortly after.

Police set up a perimeter and were actively searching for the male suspect, but called off the search after the K-9 lost scent.

