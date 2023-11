INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the southwest side Wednesday morning.

IMPD responded to a call of a person shot just after 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Holt Rd.

When officers arrived they found a victim who’d been shot. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing news and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.