DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving two semis on I-69 NB has left one person dead.

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident involving two semis that were traveling northbound on I-69 Saturday. ISP confirmed the accident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on I-69 NB near the Pipe Creek rest area in Gaston, located about 9 miles south of Gas City and 9 miles north of Yorktown.

Traffic is being diverted through the Pipe Creek rest area as ISP conducts an investigation to determine what caused the crash.

No other information about the deceased individual and the circumstances surrounding the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.