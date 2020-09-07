1 person dead, 4 others wounded in north side shooting incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were shot, one fatally in a shooting spree on the city’s north side early Monday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirm that an adult male was killed and four people were wounded in the shootings that occurred near the intersection of W. 39th St. and Graceland Ave. about 1:45 a.m. The male victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.

The gunfire erupted during a holiday gathering at a private residence. The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals, with no condition information given. One victim was transported by the public to Methodist Hospital.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.