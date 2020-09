TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A person died and two others were injured in a shooting at a college house party in Terre Haute.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. near 6th and Poplar streets. That’s less than a mile away from the campus of Indiana State University.

One person was killed in the shooting, according to Terre Haute police. Two others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.