INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side Saturday night.

IMPD officers were dispatched to E. 21st St. and Glenridge Dr. around 9:46 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a person suffering gunshot wounds.

The actual shooting may have taken place in the 1900 block of N. Linwood Ave., according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.