INDIANAPOLIS — One person is listed in critical condition at a local hospital following a crash on the south side of Indy.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for what IMPD called a “potentially fatal crash”.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim with trauma injuries. That person, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash, IMPD said, is ongoing.