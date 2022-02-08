1 person arrested after stealing, crashing IMPD vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took one person into custody after an IMPD vehicle was stolen and crashed overnight.

Police say it started when an officer spotted a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway. The vehicle crashed, and the officer stopped to help.

Officials say the person involved in the crash then stole the officer’s vehicle and took off.

After a short pursuit, police say the suspect crashed the IMPD vehicle near McCarty and Madison Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody after trying to run.

Police say no one was hurt, but the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution.