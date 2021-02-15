$1 million worth of turkeys donated by Meijer to Midwest food banks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.––Meijer announced $1 million in turkey donations Monday to 10 food banks across the Midwest to help feed those in need.

The company said the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge families. That’s why Meijer kicked off its donation series with the delivery of 6,000 frozen turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“While progress is being made against the pandemic, we understand the impact it’s made remains a challenge for many people,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Meijer cares about our communities, and we wanted to do our part to help those in need. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Browns to help ensure the Greater Cleveland Food Bank has what it needs to serve the community.”

Meijer said they are donating 50,000 frozen Meijer and Honeysuckle turkeys to several of its food bank partners that include:

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana in Fort Wayne

Dare to Care in Louisville

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee

Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend

Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park, Mich.

Gleaners Detroit

Gleaners Indianapolis

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee

Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva

The grocery chain also donated during the holiday season and gave more than $7.6 million in 2020 to help feed hungry families through its Simply Give program.

“The events of this year have taught us all the importance of community members supporting each other,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. “We appreciate the need our food bank partners are facing every day and wanted to do our part to help them feed the hungry in their communities.”