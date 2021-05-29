1 man killed in hit-and-run accident on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run accident that claimed the life of an adult male shortly before 1:30a.m.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Madison Avenue in Southport on report of a hit and run accident. IMPD says the male was traveling on a motor scooter when he was struck by another vehicle. He was then thrown from his bike as the other vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

IMPD is currently searching for the suspect involved in this incident. Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.