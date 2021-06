MUNCIE, Ind. — A shooting at a Muncie park sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to Heekin Park around 9:45 p.m Tuesday for a report of a person shot. Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

At last check, police say the man remains in critical condition.

Detectives are now investigating. Muncie police ask anyone with information to contact them at 765-747-4867.