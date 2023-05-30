INDIANAPOLIS — Police say one man was shot early Tuesday morning near a gas station on the city’s east side.

IMPD were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. to the Speedway gas station off Emerson Avenue for a reported person shot. They were able to locate a man with gunshot wounds. After speaking with the victim he told officers that the shooting didn’t happen at the gas station but at an intersection nearby at 30th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was then reported stable. Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing as of Tuesday morning.