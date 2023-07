MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — One person has died from a house fire in Martinsville, according to a press release from the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Crews were dispatched on Friday, July 7 at approximately 9:28 p.m. on a report of a residence fire located at the 900 block of South Home Avenue.

Upon searching the residence, one person and their pet was found dead.

The person was later identified as Robert Steven Coy, 69, of Martinsville.