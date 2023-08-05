LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man has died and two others have been arrested for Felony Murder following a drug deal in Lafayette on Friday, according to a press release sent from the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Friday around 11:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting at the 2000 block of Roosevelt St. When law enforcement arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. After attempting lifesaving measures, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m.

According to the statement from police, the victim agreed to meet the suspects to purchase illegal drugs. However, upon arrival, the suspects attempted to rob the victim.

The suspects were later identified as 21-year-old David Trevino of Frisno, TX. as well as 23-year-old Adrian Suarez from Hartford, TX. The Texas residents were in Lafayette as part of a job assignment.

Suarez was quickly apprehended and taken into custody by the Indiana State Police at 11:30 p.m. Trevino was located early Saturday morning around 6:11 a.m. at a residence. Both suspects were transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail on Felony Murder charges.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.