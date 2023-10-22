INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

IMPD reported to a crash at the intersection of 64th and Allisonville road around 1:15am. When officers arrived they located one person dead on the scene.

According to investigators, both vehicles were heading southbound on Allisonville road when a solo male driver rear ended another vehicle carrying three people. The solo driver died at the scene and the three were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe that the man was speeding when he rear ended the other vehicle.