BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are investigating after one man was found dead in a wooded area on Thursday in Bloomington.

Craig A. Pearson was arrested for murder, a felony, on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were dispatched on Thursday to Wheeler Mission on the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue on a report of a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man near a large homeless encampment in the nearby wooded area. The victim had several visible injuries consistent with being struck by a sharp object.

Detectives continued their investigation Friday when a witness identified Pearson as a suspect. After a formal interview, 42-year-old Pearson was charged with murder and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the identity of the victim.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477.