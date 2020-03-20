1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A person died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County, according to local authorities.

Clinton County deputies were called to the 2100 block of South County Road 800 West around 3:20 p.m. in response to the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on CR 800 W. when they lost control of the vehicle. The truck traveled off of the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver — who was the truck’s only occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s identity.