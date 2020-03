Photo of shooting scene at 16th and College on March 16, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred Monday just before 4 a.m. at 16th Street and North College Avenue.

Medics transported the person to the hospital in critical condition, and the person later died.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story when we have more information.