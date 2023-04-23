INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot just before 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Dequincy Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators will remain on the scene to gather information and speak to witnesses. Police have not released any information on a potential suspect or confirmed the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.