INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in an overnight crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. 24th and N. Delaware streets.

According to preliminary information, a driver was going west on E. 24th and failed to stop for a stop sign. That vehicle then hit a vehicle traveling on Delaware.

The driver of the struck vehicle was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.