MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A person died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in Morgan County, according to the Bargersville Fire Department.

The crash took place on Waverly Park Road, south of Waverly. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said the crash involves a motorcycle with one rider only.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.