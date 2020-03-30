1 killed in deadly Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A 27-year-old Kokomo woman was killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said around 3:07 a.m. on March 29, Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of CR 800 West and CR 220 South in reference to a single vehicle crash.

Police located a passenger from the vehicle, Travis Nelson, of Bringhurst.

Nelson told police that the driver was still inside of the vehicle and was taken to Community Howard Hospital due to injuries.

According to police, deputies found a 2019 Black Dodge Journey underneath the bridge on CR 800 West, just North of CR 220 South.

Police said the Dodge appeared to have been driving westbound on CR 220 South, ran off the roadway striking trees and then came to rest in the creek.

The driver Mariah Mallot, 27, of Kokomo was found in the driver’s seat and was pronounced deceased on the scene by medics at 3:20 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (765) 457-1105.