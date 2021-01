IMPD investigates deadly crash at S. East and Powell.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal crash at S. East and Powell Streets on the south side.

Police were called to the area for a crash involving two cars around 5:40 a.m.

The driver in one car was killed. Police said the other stayed on scene to have blood drawn.

The northbound lane of East Street was temporarily closed as crews cleaned up.

Police are investigating the factors of the crash.