FISHERS, Ind. — A person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on I-69 in Fishers, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on I-69 northbound near mile marker 205.6.

Lanes were closed for over an hour but are now back open.

Authorities have not yet released any further details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.