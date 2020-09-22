1 killed during 5-vehicle crash in Fountain County; 4 others hospitalized

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — A woman was killed Monday in Fountain County during a five-vehicle crash that sent four other people to the hospital, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 6 p.m., police were called to State Road 28, near County Road 725 E., in response to the crash.

Officers arrived to find a Ford Edge on fire. The occupant of the vehicle, 59-year-old Diana L. Hanthorne, of Williamsport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital and Franciscan Health East in Lafayette. Their conditions are unknown.

A preliminary investigation shows that a black 2015 Dodge Durango had stopped in the westbound lane of SR 28 as it waited for oncoming traffic to pass in order to make a left turn into a driveway. The driver of a 2016 silver Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound could not stop in time and rear-ended the Durango.

Hanthorne was traveling westbound in a black 2020 Ford Edge when she swerved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a white 2019 Ford F-150 pulling a box trailer, traveling eastbound. The driver of a eastbound gray Mazda 3 was unable to come to a stop before colliding with the trailer that was in tow of the white F-150.

State Road 28 was closed in both directions between State Road 341 and County Road 725 E. for about four hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation.