INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one man was killed and four other people were hurt in series of overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of North Franklin Road on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide information as to what led up to the shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the string of shootings first started just after 8:30 Saturday night when a man first walked into Community Hospital North with a gunshot wound.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Police say the next two calls came in between 12:45 and 2 a.m. with two separate “walk-in” person shot reports. One was at IU Health Methodist Hospital and the other was at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The victim at Methodist was reported to be stable, while there was no condition given of the victim at Eskenazi, according to police.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., officers received a fourth report of a “walk-in” person shot. This one was at Community Hospital East. The victim is reported to be stable, according to police.

Police are still attempting to locate crime scenes for the walk-in reports.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.