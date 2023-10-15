INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of North High School Road, near West 38th Street.

Officers located two males who had been shot. They were both transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

One of those males was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Rockville Road on the report of a person shot.

Officers located a female who had been shot. She was reported to be in serious condition, according to police.

Police believe the female was connected to the shooting on North High School Road.

Police say witnesses did stay on scene and they are speaking with investigators.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.