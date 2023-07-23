INDIANAPOLIS – One man was killed and two other people were injured after they were shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were first called to a restaurant for a report of a person shot in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road, near Lafayette Road on the city’s northwest side.

When officers arrived, they located a man shot inside the Bon Appetit Haitian American Restaurant. Officers quickly rendered medical aid to the man to stop the bleeding. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after arriving, officers were made aware a second man, shot at the same location arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police say a possible suspect fled the area.

Then, around 2:45 a.m., officers received a call about a second shooting, this one on Indy’s east side.

When officers arrived, they located a man in front of a residence who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman also received head lacerations from the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man shot did not live at the residence and they are working to learn why he was there in the first place.

Officers did detain someone at the scene. Police did say that they live in the area.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to Contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.